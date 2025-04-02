Transcript: Trump’s Arrests Take Dark Turn, and Vance’s Spin Implodes

And this is getting the attention of Democrats. People have been complaining a lot about the Democrats. You had Cory Booker go to the floor, and you’ve had Murphy and a bunch of other members. This is getting under their skin more than anything else so far, and you’re hearing a lot of people speaking out about it, which is great. We need to have more people jumping up and down and saying, Hey, you’re violating the laws of the U.S. and you should be able to go get this guy out of the prison hellhole that you sent him and make things right. We also need action from Democrats, and we need action that’s going to put some pressure on the Republicans—and that’s a much tougher scenario to figure out. People have said, Let’s drag our feet on everything that goes through the Senate, which is not hard to do as the Republicans have always showed us, or, Let’s stop everything in the House, let’s try and bring the government to a screeching halt until we force the president to address the fact that he’s in violation of the law.

Sargent: Well, I have long thought that Democrats should adopt that approach as well. I want to bring in what Abrego Garcia’s lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg told me. He said the following, “If nobody can do anything to bring him back once he’s been deported, then the order preventing his deportation in the first place is meaningless.” In other words, if a judge ordered him not deported and the government goes ahead and deports him, and the government won’t or can’t, according to itself, do anything to bring him back, then what’s the point of the judge’s order in the first place?

Rivlin: That’s exactly the right diagnosis. There’s some laws they don’t like and they’re not going to follow them, and they’re going to stick their fingers in their ears and go on Fox News and say whatever they have to say to try and obfuscate or turn the attention away. From their point of view, they’re trying to do symbolic politics and be tough on people, but the reality underneath it has always been very shaky. We’re not at war with Venezuela. We’re not at war with El Salvador. So deporting people under a wartime act from 1798, on its face, is silly. But that’s the start of the lies that they have been telling and spinning, which are starting to blow up in their angry little faces. This is getting much more difficult for them. The press secretary at the White House briefing ... It’s not easy to tell these lies. She was obviously uncomfortable with it. But they’re making up stuff until they run out of stuff to make up.