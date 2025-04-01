Transcript: GOP Tariff Panic Goes Nuclear as Trump Hit by Brutal Polls

Bernstein: I think that’s right. And I think it’s really important. It would be worth our while to dig deeper into this as those who are trying to help people understand the damage of the Trump agenda because you’re right. In Trump’s mind and some of his advisers’ mind, people should hear “tariffs” as helping protect economically vulnerable people against those who are “ripping us off.” As you just said, quite quickly, people have been led to understand that this is going to raise their costs and actually hurt their living standards. To me, this is a key to a that’s not what I voted for agenda that I think is very important right now [to point out for] the nonMAGA Trump voter who didn’t vote for canceling the federal minimum wage, allowing tax cheats to rip off the IRS, hurting Social Security, making overdraft fees come up, all of the stuff that they’re doing versus renaming the Gulf of Mexico and chairing the Kennedy board. To, whenever we can, point out how folks who helped put Trump there because he thought they would help them are being hurt by his policy is very important.

Sargent: Agreed. The new Associated Press poll in fact is even worse. It finds that 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of trade with other countries—38 percent—and 40 percent approve of his handling of the economy. Trade is one of the worst issues for Trump in the AP poll. I think that’s remarkable. Remember, we’ve been told for years on Trump’s willingness to take on elites on trade, these bad actors outside that are trying to screw us as you put it a little earlier. That’s been key to his political mystique and strength for a very long time, and I strongly suspect that he just can’t imagine that he could lose this debate.

Bernstein: Yeah, there’s another piece of this, Greg. Again, I’m in full agreement with what the way you just teed it up. You asked me earlier, What is Trump thinking? I think one of the things that he and some of his team haven’t learned is that 2025 is not 2017. In 2025, you have a bunch of Americans who are coming off some very stressful things, beginning with the pandemic and, of course, going through an inflation that led to cost levels that people are still unhappy with. So when you get a bunch of economists and responsible journalism out there saying, Here is what tariffs will really do to prices and costs.... Some of these are Wall Street firms that are doing analysis, not people who are fighting the resistance. These are folks who are just doing the analysis, and they’re saying, This is going to raise the cost of a Ford truck by $10,000. That sounds really bad to a lot of people right now. So it’s a different time than it used to be.