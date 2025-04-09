The Best “New” Idea for Middle East Peace? It’s 25 Years Old.

1. The establishment of a “sovereign, viable Palestinian state that would accommodate Israel’s security requirements and the demographic realities.” It would include the Gaza Strip and “the vast majority of the West Bank,” while settlement blocks would be incorporated into Israel “with the goal of maximizing the number of settlers in Israel while minimizing the land annex, for Palestine to be viable must be a geographically contiguous state”; some territorial swaps would be needed to make the agreement “durable.”

2. A solution for the Palestinian refugees that would allow them to return to a Palestinian state (those who so wished), or find new homes in their current locations or in third countries, including Israel, “consistent with those countries’ sovereign decisions.” All refugees should receive compensation from the international community (led by the United States) for their losses and assistance in building their new lives.

3. An “international presence in Palestine to provide border security along the Jordan Valley and to monitor implementation of the final agreement,” as well as “a non-militarized Palestine, a phased Israeli withdrawal, to address Israeli security needs in the Jordan Valley, and other essential arrangements to ensure Israel’s ability to defend itself.”

4. Four “fair and logical propositions” regarding Jerusalem: (a) It should be an open and undivided city, with assured freedom of access and worship for all, encompassing the internationally recognized capitals of two states, Israel and Palestine; (b) “what is Arab should be Palestinian” and (c) “what is Jewish should be Israeli,” while (d) “what is holy to both requires a special care to meet the needs of all.”

5. “Any agreement will have to mark the decision to end the conflict, for neither side can afford to make these painful compromises, only to be subjected to further demands.”

After the 2000 Camp David meeting, Foreign Minister Shlomo Ben-Ami was dejected and disillusioned. “Left to their own devices, Israelis and Palestinians could never reach an agreement,” he told me (I was his chief of staff at the time). Later, he developed the idea of internationalizing the solution by establishing a “protectorate” that would govern the territories. That led to the notion of “trusteeship.”

In the aftermath of October 7, two mutually exclusive propositions emerged regarding the future of the conflict. The first was that the two-state solution is a fantasy. No Israeli in their right mind would ever consider a model that establishes a Palestinian state with a long border with Israel. That would inevitably ensure more October 7s. The second proposition, though, was based on the opposite conclusion. The status quo is unsustainable, continued occupation is a moral, political, and security calamity. The demographic equilibrium inexorably leads to a disastrous single binational state reality. Therefore, new and creative ways must be found. The two conclusions may seem irreconcilable, but both are based on a truism that October 7 didn’t change: The maximum that Israel can offer does not meet the minimum the Palestinians can accept. Which is why a different paradigm is required.

Trusteeship

Israel reasonably insists, as a sine qua non, that a precondition to any form of political settlement is a totally demilitarized Gaza Strip and West Bank. That’s fine. But what is that final status settlement? Who fills the power vacuum? Who governs a destitute 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip? How is the new reality linked to the West Bank? Clearly, if Israel ends up occupying Gaza for an indefinite period of time, it becomes the de facto sovereign. It owns Gaza. That is not something a majority of Israelis want. If it carves out just security buffer zones, the power vacuum inside Gaza spreads, and anarchy reigns supreme. So what can be done, other than building a Riviera and a casino, as Trump proposed? An international trusteeship.