Transcript: Trump’s Tariff Madness Can Be Stopped. Here’s How.

Ornstein: This defies logic entirely. And the reality is that we’ve had a very robust economy for a lot of years now, defying a lot of predictions about it. In the aftermath of Covid, it came back very, very strongly. To say that we are in the middle of an economic emergency is ridiculous, except that he’s now going to trigger an economic emergency with this. And a few things flow from it. (1) is how far off base can he be in simply declaring something that is blatantly false and still get away with it? And (2) is what are the means to be able to block this from causing the damage we know will follow if we don’t do something about it?

Sargent: Well, there are some things that can happen, and I’d like to bring those up. There are a couple things underway in Congress right now. I think we can expect Democratic senators to push something in the next day or so that would effectively cancel the national emergency that Trump used to impose the tariffs. That would end them. You’d need a few GOP senators to support this, but a few already supported a narrower anti-tariff measure that just passed the other day. Then after that, you’d need a discharge petition in the House moving the same thing, canceling the national emergency. You need a handful of Republicans in the House to support that, which is not impossible. It’s implausible, but not impossible. Norm, could you walk us through the details of how that would work?

Ornstein: Let me note as well the election results on Tuesday of two House seats in overwhelmingly Republican districts in Florida that Trump and the predecessors had won by 30 points or more. While Republicans won, the margin was cut in half in both instances to 15 percent or less. I mention that because that had to leave every House Republican who won by 15 percent or less quite nervous last night. They see the direction that things are going. So you’ve got pressure points with some of these Republicans.