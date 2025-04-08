Transcript: Unwell Trump Rages at China, GOP as Allies Turn on Tariffs

Edwards: This is something that I’ve always found rather bewitching about Trump: He is an incredible liar—just [look at] statistically the number of lies and untrue things that he would say and that he repeats, going back all the way to Obama wasn’t born here; the man is not trustworthy—and, at the same time, he is true to his word. He said he would do tariffs, and so many people would like to think that he wasn’t actually going to do it—that he wasn’t actually going to have the wealthiest person in the history of the world destroy the federal government; that he wasn’t actually going to deport people who might belong here; and that he wasn’t actually going to have tariffs. So you have this twin nature of someone who is in some ways very honest about what he was going to do, even if he is very dishonest in the things that he says.

So from the most level-headed perspective I can offer on what to make of this China retaliation, this is why you don’t start a trade war. Whatever the notion of economic goal that a tariff could accomplish or assist, you cannot control how other people or other countries react. This is why tariffs are terrible policy—because you don’t have power to tell another country what to do. This is the version of I’m going to walk up and sucker punch you in the face, but you’re not allowed to kick me and you’re not allowed to bite me and you’re not allowed to get a friend to help. You don’t get to dictate rules in a street fight that you started. This is why so many economists had said, Whatever you think tariffs will accomplish, their costs and their spiraling tit-for-tat retaliation is never going to be worth whatever the gain is. And we’re living that one day at a time.

Sargent: It’s interesting that you say that because that really is what’s going on with Trump. It’s the very thing that’s frustrating him so much. He’s supposed to be winning their submission, and they aren’t submitting. So he’s just going to keep dialing up the threats until he gets the result he wants. It doesn’t seem like he’s capable of taking a moment to be a little thoughtful and ask himself the question that you suggested, which is, Is this a really good idea? Do the underlying assumptions make sense?