Transcript: Sotomayor’s Harsh New Dissent Contains One Terrifying Line

Reichlin-Melnick: Because he was undocumented. Not because of a crime, simply because he was undocumented. Then when he gets to ICE detention, ICE says, Hey, we think you’re a gang member. And he goes, Wait, why? His lawyers say, Wait, hang on, he’s got no connections to gang. It turns out that while he was in Prince George’s County Police Department custody, the detective filled out a form called a gang worksheet. The gang worksheet says, I think this guy’s a member of MS-13. How does [the detective] know this? One, the detective says he was wearing Chicago Bulls gear at the time—that’s evidence he was in MS-13. And two, the detective says a confidential informant who’s unnamed said that this guy was a member of a MS-13 clique that operates out of Long Island called the “Western clique.” So Mr. Abrego Garcia says, I’ve never lived in Long Island. I’ve lived in Maryland the whole time that I’ve lived in the U.S. Obviously, I’m not connected to that. His lawyer then goes back to the police and says, Hey, we’d like all of your records about what happened here.

What they found was (1) the PG County police didn’t even have a record of his arrest and had not even filled out an incident report and (2) the detective, when they went to interview him, had been suspended for some unrelated reason. So that’s it. When ICE in immigration court presented that evidence to the immigration judge, they agreed. They had nothing else. That is literally it. There has never been any other evidence of connections to MS-13 other than that one gang worksheet filled out by that suspended detective that claimed he was part of a MS-13 clique in a place he had never lived in, and nothing else.

They have had many opportunities since then to present evidence that he’s connected to a gang. Again, this has been in front of multiple judges now. They’ve submitted declarations; they’ve made arguments to the court; they’ve claimed he’s a danger. They have nothing. They literally have never submitted any other evidence than a detective claimed that a confidential informant said he was an MS-13 member in a place he’d never lived and he was wearing Chicago Bulls gear when he was arrested. And that’s it.