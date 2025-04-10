Transcript: Trump Tariff Cave Actually Reveals Weakness, Jeffries Says

Some of the seats that we believe are now on the playing field also include members on the Republican side who are just out of control. Now, that’s hard to say because the whole group is generally out of control. But the so-called Freedom Caucus folks—you know, these individuals who basically are demanding that we eliminate Social Security or Medicare or Medicaid as we know it—they’re more interested in giving Trump a third term, putting him on Mount Rushmore, or naming some currency after him. These are actual bills that some of these Republicans on the target list have introduced while not doing anything to make life better for the American people. These are people who are out of step with their district—even some moderate Republicans in their districts—which is part of the reason we believe that we are going to be able to stretch the map. We only need three seats to take back the majority, but we’re going to stretch the map as far as we can.

Sargent: Well, on top of all the stuff you mentioned, Republicans are also gearing up to cut Medicaid by hundreds of billions of dollars. You have a number of House Republicans going through the motions of making noises in opposition to this. The thing is, though, these are Republicans who tend to have their own brands. They’re pretty good at putting on these airs of independence from Trump. What are Democrats going to do to make sure they can’t get away with that? Are we going to see some new type of communication from you guys, something maybe a little different from previous cycles? What’s in the works?

Jeffries: Well, there are definitely ongoing accountability efforts to make sure that the voters in these districts have clear visibility into the votes Republicans are actually taking. They’ve already voted in late February to enact the largest Medicaid cut in American history—up to $880 billion—which we will continue to point out will devastate children, and families, and seniors, and Americans with disabilities, veterans, close nursing homes and shutter hospitals—that impacts everyone in a community.