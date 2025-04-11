Transcript: Fox Accidentally Wrecks Trump’s Spin as Tariff Panic Grows

Hemmer: Absolutely. Fox was built on this fiction that there was a wall of church and state between its news division and its opinion division. The opinion division could go crazy right-wing, but it would have a real news gathering organization, especially on election night. They would be reliable. They would be the place that you could turn in to watch election results, that you could trust them. And what you saw after election night 2020 was Fox being forced to make a choice: choosing to report accurately what was happening in the election, paying an enormous price from it, and learning a lesson that in the future they wouldn’t be able to cross Donald Trump in that way. Again, I don’t actually think that there was that clean division between opinion and news on Fox, but 2020 was a real turning point in that whatever separation there was functionally collapsed after that.

Sargent: Unbelievable. It seems to me we’re in this weird place though where the sycophancy can’t really hold. The Bulwark Sarah Longwell just reported that she’s done focus groups of people who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 and moved to Trump in 2024. There’s a lot of angst about the tariffs. These voters just don’t understand the point of them. Then there’s new reporting that farmers are getting more panicked about a protracted trade war with China, which is where they export a lot of their product. The president of the American Soybean Association said, “If this lasts long-term, we’re going to have a significant number of farmers going out of business.” These types of voters are on the periphery of MAGA in a sense. They’re like the less committed outer tier, whereas the molten core of MAGA is the Fox audience and its sycophants. But at the same time, some of these on the outer tier are also Fox’s audience, right? So how does Fox manage this? Can it hold everything together?

Hemmer: It’s going to be a fascinating test. All of this is a fascinating test of exactly how firm Trump’s control over people actually is. That molten core is, as its name suggests, untouchable. You’re probably not going to be able to penetrate and actually get accurate information and accurate understanding of the world into that. That outer core, though, when it feels the pain of these tariffs, when it touches their lives personally ... What I think you’re going to see from Fox News is what you saw prior to the easing of the tariffs over the past day or so, which is it tried not to talk about it at all. It tried to feed culture-war stories into its audience to distract them, to give them something else to focus on, to give them someone else to hate.