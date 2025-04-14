Transcript: Trump Henchwoman Alina Habba’s Vile New Threat is Ominous

Sargent: Yeah, I think we should be looking at all these things as interlocking with one another in a really unsavory way. When these law firms capitulate to Trump, that’s a sign that if and when they’re faced with decisions on whether to represent people who have gotten crosswise of him, they might think long and hard about that, as you point out. But on the other side, Trump and his allies are using state power affirmatively to target the enemy of the moment. It seems like those two things together add up to something more than the sum of their parts, right?

Litman: Yeah, I completely agree, such that even if these law firms again can tell themselves a story and tell the public a story in which they don’t actually change any of the work they would have done or take on work they wouldn’t have otherwise accepted, it does alter the political, cultural, social sphere as far as people’s willingness to challenge the Trump administration, wondering, Am I going to have lawyers available to help me if I am arrested at a protest, or if I participate in other kinds of resistance? It is a show of weakness among our institutions. And it is a sign, as you were suggesting, that people are going to cave when Donald Trump targets them.

Sargent: The thing that I find so mystifying about this is watching all this tariff lunacy unfold, watching Trump’s numbers go down, the public lose trust in him—and we’re not even that far into his into his term. What’s going on inside these law firms? You do have a few of them who are really resisting right now, maybe you could talk about that. Why wouldn’t law firms like these ones that are capitulating say something like this to themselves: OK, look, this guy is already starting to flame out. It doesn’t really seem like he’s going to have a lot of popular support on his side across the board, let alone on these crazy efforts to destroy the rule of law. Here’s our chance to do something meaningful and stand up against the lawlessness? Why aren’t they making that calculation? What’s going through their heads?