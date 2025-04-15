Transcript: Trump’s Angry New Rants to Media Flout SCOTUS Openly

Suebsaeng: It was once agreed upon across virtually all partisan lines in American culture and politics that the old saying, “I would rather let 100 guilty men go free than imprison just one innocent man,” was a good thing. That was a principle that we as a society—and as a country that apparently pretends to value things like the rule of law—should live by, whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or anything else. And I think one of the most perverse things that we’ve been seeing in recent weeks is that the second Trump administration isn’t just inverting that old saying completely and turning on its head, but they’re doing so very publicly, gratuitously, and gleeful[ly] in public, from the president of the U.S. on down. I’ve run out of polite ways to characterize it. And without saying the words fucking, fucking hell, we’re living in fucking hell right now over and over and over again to you, I think that is the most polite way I can characterize it to your listeners. And I think it be all downhill from here.

Sargent: Well, in the same meeting, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the following about whether Abrego Garcia will be returned, “It’s up to El Salvador if they want him returned.” Swin, this is just pure bullshit. The Trump administration can simply ask Bukele to turn him over so that the U.S. government can follow the ruling of our highest court, which is, again, that it facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return. So where are we now with the chief law enforcement officer on the U.S. basically saying, We don’t have to do this. This is on the dictator of El Salvador to decide?

Suebsaeng: Just like you said earlier, it’s more lying, it’s more bullshit. All Donald Trump has to do is give a wink and a nod. It would take two and a half seconds, maybe fewer than that, for him to get the government in El Salvador to get this guy back on a plane to American soil—and they are just steadfastly refusing to do it. There are a multitude of reasons as to why, both absolutely cynical and absolutely other barbaric things. We have a new piece this week at rollingstone.com that’s based on our conversations with sources within and very close to the Trump White House and the Trump administration. And they laid out at least a few key reasons as to why they’re doing this and refusing to basically have this guy back with a flick of their finger.