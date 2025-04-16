Transcript: Trump’s Unhinged Eruption at Harvard Reveals MAGA Weakness

Sargent: I want to pick up on what you said about public opinion and what the public wants. I read in The New York Times that this is a fight that Trump and Stephen Miller want to have. I want to call bullshit on this. Reporters need to stop being so damn credulous about Trumpworld’s claims that this issue or that issue is a sure winner for them. They say that all the time about everything. The presumption here seems to be, and I want to get at this, that majorities of Americans agree that universities are cesspools of “wokeness” and terrorism sympathizers or whatever. Now, you’ve spent a fair amount of time looking at public opinion on these matters. I know it’s complicated. What’s the complex reality here, really?

Friedman: Well, there are different indications of public support for universities. I think there’s a lot of instances where members of public may not understand exactly everything that a university does—or perhaps they have a caricature of what they think, [for example], Harvard is. Any single one university is so many things at once. Nobody can tell you what’s happening at Harvard today or Yale or Princeton or Columbia because a million things are happening at these institutions at any one minute. They are not reducible to whatever is the latest cancellation on campus or professor who was or just felt censored. Nonetheless, there has been a character of these institutions being built and reinforced for many years from certain right-wing media, and that plays a role in how people think of them.

At the same time, it is true that college education is expensive for a lot of people. But I think what we seem to forget in many of these conversations is that higher education is an enormous field. We’re talking about something like 5,000 institutions of higher learning in the U.S.—community colleges, liberal arts colleges, [and] research universities are just one portion of that enormous sector. And in many communities, these institutions are stepping stones for a lot of people to get a better life, to be able to be credentialed for a professional career. Some of the time there is liberal arts training, critical thinking, but that’s not every academic degree. And what’s most worthwhile reflecting on is: What do people tend to do during recessions? They tend to go back to school, get more graduate degrees, and then use those to get better paying jobs afterward. So I don’t think that most people are interested in dismantling American higher education in the way that the Trump administration has claimed.