Transcript: Fiasco for Trump as Judge Threatens Contempt amid Poll Dip

Gira Grant: That’s another thing that’s completely unprecedented. First of all, the way that our immigration court proceedings work in this country is that it’s outside the context of criminal court. It’s treated as a separate administrative court; that’s why folks don’t have access to the right to counsel that anyone else would in a criminal court setting. We already have situations [where] some of the people who have been picked up as college student activists are now flown to places like Louisiana—very far from where they live and where their lawyers are—and are doing these remote court hearings. So I don’t know if that’s what they imagine: that we’re somehow going to have a remote link up from this prison in El Salvador as people in immigration detention in the U.S. have right now to defend themselves. I don’t know if it looks like bringing them back, given what the administration is saying about other people they’ve been told to bring back. I don’t know. I don’t want to be a pessimist, but I think it is very difficult to imagine what their day in court looks like right now from where we are at.

Sargent: This all strikes me as a fiasco for Trump. You have the Supreme Court, which essentially ordered the administration to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia. The Supreme Court, however, is leaving itself a little wiggle room by saying, We don’t know whether this requires them to effectuate his return. Some people think the Supreme Court is setting itself up with a way to essentially let Trump get away with breaking the law at the end of the day. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but here James Boasberg—the judge who excoriated the administration—is clearly trying to force the issue, if somewhat carefully. He’s trying to force the administration to choose between open and outright defiance of the court and following the court. And neither of those options is good for Trump. Can you talk about that?

Gira Grant: Yeah, you would think it would have been so easy—just speaking about the Abrego Garcia case for a moment—to bring him back, right? They’ve made a mistake. They weren’t contesting that they made a mistake. Now they’re trying to pretend that they were justified—but for a moment, it looked like there was no contest coming from the administration. We made a mistake here. That they chose not to do that, that they chose to dig in on that makes me think that they are probably just going to keep digging in across the board. I don’t really see an alternative for them. They do not admit that they’re wrong; they are just pushing this very single narrative that these are all criminal terrorists. And where do you go from there? Once you said that about someone, do you accept that person coming back into the United States? I don’t see them being able to get out of this keeping up that rhetoric.