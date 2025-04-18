Transcript: Trump’s Rage at Harvard Darkens with “Alarming” New Attack

Sargent: So let’s bear down a bit on what Trump is actually trying to do with this particular attack. DHS’s letter to Harvard cites the role of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which is a government program that monitors whether particular schools can receive foreign students. The letter then makes an extraordinarily sweeping demand: It directs Harvard to provide information about each student visa holder’s illegal, dangerous, or violent activity, or threats to other students, or any deprivation of the rights of other students. Failure to do this, the letter says, will result in withdrawal of the university’s ability to receive foreign students. And there are many other demands DHS makes as well. Jeff, what is the government really demanding here? And is there any way a university could even meet these demands?

Sachs: OK. This program—the Student and Exchange Visitor Program—lays out certain qualifications and certain information that universities and colleges have to provide to the federal government as a condition of receiving student visa–bearing students. And the issue here is that the government is demanding from Harvard information that they are not required to provide. In fact, the information that the program requires universities to provide are pretty straightforward: things like student’s full name, their address, their academic status—for instance, [whether] they [are] maintaining a full-time or part-time course load. The idea being that if a student is patently not attending class, if they’re using their student visa as a pretext to participate in the workforce, DHS wants to know; if they’re no longer a student in good standing, DHS wants to know. And that would all be above board if that’s what Harvard was being asked to produce.

What’s actually being asked though goes far beyond that. As you already stated, they’re being asked to furnish the government with information about whether or not students have engaged in “known dangerous or violent activity,” whether they’ve issued threats, whether they have obstructed the school’s learning environment. None of this falls under the categories of information that schools are obligated to provide. These are private records, which universities gather and maintain for their own purposes. They are under no obligation to provide them to the federal government. In fact, the only information that’s even vaguely related to this that Harvard will be required to produce would be whether or not a student has been disciplined by Harvard as a result of being convicted of a crime. But as long as there’s no big conviction of a crime, then Harvard has no record that it needs to provide to the federal government of this nature.