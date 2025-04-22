Transcript: Don Jr. and MAGA Erupt as GOPers Start Turning on Hegseth

Can I just say one piece of this? We talk about process and qualifications with Hegseth. It’s also worth noting that his one military program—increased efforts against the Houthis—is a failure. So it’s not like he can say, Well, I’m a tough guy and I’m bombing the Houthis and everything. We’ve lost six major drones worth 30 million each. The passageway in the Suez is still dangerous. That effort that was discussed on Signal has not been successful.

Sargent: It’s funny you say that because Donald Trump himself defended Hegseth today by claiming it was all going just fine. I want to bring up one other thing, though. In addition to Donald Trump Jr., other MAGA figures have weighed in on behalf of Hegseth as well. Charlie Kirk tried to blame criticism of Hegseth on neocons and the woke. Here’s a quote from him, “The warrior ethos is ascendant. Pete Hegseth stands in the way of the neocons and the woke.” MAGA really thinks Hegseth is their guy—and I think what they really mean by this is that Hegseth is the guy who’s going to turn the Pentagon into a force for MAGA imperialism in the world. Can you talk about this idea of a warrior ethos? It’s a deeply sick concept that they’ve got when you consider it in the context of the threats to Greenland and the threats to annex Canada and so forth. They really think that they’ve got the guy who’s going to do this stuff if Trump orders it, right?

Kayyem: That’s exactly right. And let’s not forget Panama or the homeland, right? Pete Hegseth’s only major deployment so far has been the border. And last week, we lost three service members in a traffic fatality, but those things happen at deployments. And I don’t even know if Hegseth has mentioned it, but that’s what happens when you deploy lots of people for missions that they ought not to be in. So this warrior ethos is very tied to the anti–DEI, [the] effeminate, trans, ethnic purge that they have started in a variety of ways. Of the major leaders that Hegseth has gotten rid of at the Pentagon, 50 percent of them are women. Anyone who knows the Pentagon knows that we probably have about still 5 percent or 6 percent of senior leadership being women, so it’s disproportionately hitting women. This is hitting specifically in terms of the makeup of who’s in the room.