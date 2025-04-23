Transcript: Trump’s “Madness” on Tariffs Darkens as More Bad Polls Hit

Sargent: Well, to catch people up on the tariff component of this bloodbath, Trump has imposed a 10 percent tariff on most imports, including 145 percent tariffs on imports from China. There are still these reciprocal tariffs hanging around, but those are on hold. They may come back. Who the hell knows? Heather, you wrote this terrific column the other day saying, We are now in an economy of distress, and that the only way the U.S. avoids a recession is if Trump stops what you called “the tariff madness.” Can you explain exactly where we are and what you mean by that? What would have to happen for him to stop the tariff madness? And is that likely?

Long: Yeah, great question. The best-case scenario that anybody can come up with is that in the coming days and weeks—let’s say in the next month, by the middle of May—there’s some term sheet with Japan or India. It’s not even a full trade deal; that takes a long time. We’re talking about a one- or two-pager that basically says, We’ve hammered out some terms and we’re going to roll back the worst of the tariffs on you guys. And that makes people celebrate, and Wall Street and business leaders say, OK, there’s a template here. Now we just have to make those same term sheets with 50 plus other countries.

But my big question is: Does anybody really going to rejoice at that? The reality is Trump does tariffs right now for whatever reason. He wakes up in the morning and says, Let’s do tariffs for fentanyl; let’s do tariffs for immigration; let’s do tariffs for the trade deficit; let’s do tariffs over value-added taxes that other countries have. So that’s where I worry that this optimism—that if we just get a term sheet with Japan, it’s all going to be great—is probably way overblown.