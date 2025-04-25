Transcript: Trump’s Ugly Admission about Putin Wrecks “Dealmaker” Scam

Sargent: Ben, I think what Trump just said there is that it would count as a really big concession by Russia if it agrees not to take over the entire country of Ukraine. It seems like this blows up Trump’s whole scam posture of wanting to look as if he’s pressuring both sides. But to your point, it doesn’t make sense as a public strategy, does it? It concedes at the very outset that he’s not expecting anything from Russia, which empowers Russia more and reduces the pressure on them, doesn’t it? Can you talk about that?

Burgis: Yeah, definitely. This is really out of sync with observable reality. The idea that Russia could just take all of Ukraine if it wanted to is something that lots of people believed in January 2022—but it’s long since been clear that that’s not the case, that general post-Soviet dysfunction in the Russian state hollowed out the military machine to a very great extent. So the initial attempt to push all the way into Kyiv and impose their regime change in 2022 flopped. That didn’t work. It didn’t work even before the big infusions of American funds and weapons, which is a crucial point. It’s not that they would have been able to do this if not for that. I’m no military strategist, but it certainly looks like from the basic public facts that that’s not the case.

Now, it could still be true that American support has kept Ukraine in the game for longer than it would have been otherwise in the last few years. But also, to the point earlier about how the U.S. really doesn’t have the power to just reshape everything that happens in the world according to its own singular will, there are all these other countries that are also capable of sending Ukraine aid. It might not be a full substitute for American aid if that were completely cut off. But it seems overwhelmingly clear that even if Russia did win eventually—they got the best-case scenario for them, which would be that they actually slowly ground their way through to invading the entire country, at which point presumably that would play out much like the American occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan—[it’s] not like the violence would be over as soon as regime change was imposed. That’s not how this ever works anywhere. Even if they got that, it would take them a long time to get it. So it’s not like Putin could just storm Kyiv tomorrow if he wanted to but he’s generously conceding that he won’t do that. If that were the case, why would Putin bother with negotiations?