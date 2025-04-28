Transcript: Trump Blurts Out Revealing Admission on Abrego Garcia Case

Newman: I’ve hoped for this. I’m always bewildered by the seductive allure of Trump’s dehumanizing of immigrants. But the fact is that pretty much everyone in America now knows who Kilmar Abrego Garcia is. Now, they don’t know him. They don’t know if he’s a good guy or a bad guy. They don’t know anything about his life, but they know that he’s entitled to the same due process as everyone else. And what’s so fascinating is that when you listen to like Stephen Miller talking to the carnival barkers on Fox News, they make it sound like they know the guy. They’re judging him, Oh, he’s this guy, the bad guy. People don’t know him. They want the guy to have a fair hearing.

Now, I think, to the incurious, they’re just going to listen. If Donald Trump says he’s a gang member or terrorist, they’ll just take his word for it. But I think for the vast majority of Americans, people are saying, Well, maybe he’s a terrorist, maybe he’s not. That’s why we have courts. And the only courts that we’ve had looking at this case so far have not found him guilty of anything. And we have a Department of Justice attorney admitting that he was removed essentially to a black site in El Salvador mistakenly. So like I said, I think this is causing people to reconsider basically trusting or going along with just the overall racist defamation of immigrants that Donald Trump has been engaging in for a decade.

Sargent: Chris, I want to bear down on the big point you’re making there, which is that it doesn’t matter if he’s MS-13 or not, he’s still entitled to due process. Now, to be clear, the evidence that he is MS-13, as Trump and Miller and all of them have said over and over, is extremely thin. As we reported at The New Republic, it’s based largely on a Gang Field Interview Sheet filed by a Maryland cop who was subsequently suspended and indicted for serious professional misconduct. And even so, the evidence is almost nonexistent that he provided. But again, it doesn’t matter if he’s guilty or not of being an MS-13—because he still gets due process. That’s how due process works. Chris, you went to El Salvador with Senator Chris Van Hollen. Can you tell us a little bit about that? What went through your mind as I believe you were encountered by some armed police with fairly heavy weaponry? Can you talk about that a little? And did it go through your mind that the U.S. might be headed in that same direction?