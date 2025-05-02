Inside Trump’s Bizarre Campaign to Bend the Art World to His Will

Transforming—and MAGA-ifying—the arts have emerged among the president’s more surprising second-term priorities during his first 100 days: Even as the Trump administration has moved quickly to decimate federal agencies and defund top universities and museums, it has not targeted the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts with the same gusto, though the Kennedy Center has seen a handful of layoffs. What has emerged instead are at times bewildering gestures toward a more insidious goal: not just chilling art deemed “liberal” and fostering right-wing arts institutions, but establishing a Trump-aligned power base through which to rival the diversity of American culture.

Trump has depicted the Kennedy Center as a crumbling building that he will return to its former glory. Never mind that he has offered few ideas for doing so and has spoken about his plans with his trademark blend of grandiloquence and vagueness. “We’ll make a lot of changes, including the seats, the decor, pretty much everything,” he promised a group of reporters in March. He justified his takeover via social media by claiming that he would put an end to drag shows and “ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA.” (The Kennedy Center hosted thousands of events last year; among them a drag story hour for queer and trans youth and a Mamma Mia! disco-themed drag brunch.) Art, in other words, is not a politically unifying force; it’s just another chance to score shots against wokeism and force liberals to get in line.

The National Endowment for the Arts, which awards tens of millions in grant money each year, could be an even more consequential front in the administration’s larger fight for cultural supremacy, if the administration doesn’t try to kill it, which had been proposed during Trump’s first term. (“Art can survive and thrive without public funding,” urged a recent briefing paper from the libertarian Cato Institute, citing such examples as Gone With the Wind, Harry Potter, and Shakespeare.)