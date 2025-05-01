Transcript: Trump’s Fury Erupts in Crazed Rants over Shrinking Economy

Donald Trump (audio voiceover): Core GDP ... And you probably saw some numbers today, and I have to start off by saying that’s Biden. That’s not Trump, because we came in on January. These are quarterly numbers. And we came in, and I was very against everything that Biden was doing in terms of the economy, destroying our country in so many ways. Not only at the border—the border was more obvious—but we took over his mess in so many different ways.

Sargent: So as you said, the opposite of all this is true. Trump was left an economy that was the envy of the post-Covid Western world—and that wasn’t an easy thing to accomplish, right? The entire world was struggling with post-Covid shock, and we did better than pretty much any country on Earth. And then Trump immediately started sabotaging what he had been gifted with his tariff threats and the buffoonishly incompetent Elon Musk’s huge DOGE cuts to the government. Now, Trump is trying to say his policies didn’t kick in during the first quarter, but isn’t the fact clear that the economy was reacting to his erratic announcements, which created vast uncertainty? Isn’t that what happened?

Shephard: I think that’s not only true, but the actual situation is a little bit crazier than that too. What Trump is suggesting here is that the economy is bad because it was bad six months ago, which we know is not true, and that his tariffs, once they kick in, will fix all of it. They’ll usher in this—it’s weird to say because the thing he always references is the late nineteenth century, a period that was not especially prosperous for the United States—era of incredible prosperity. There’ll be no income tax, everyone will be working at an iPhone factory, and we’ll all be so happy. But the reason why the economy is hanging on by a thread right now is that he has backed down, or at least he’s stepped away, from the most extreme versions of these tariffs. And that’s allowed markets to do the thing that they do best, which is to delude. Investors are deluding themselves that maybe it won’t be that bad. The all-cap statement today is him basically doubling down, now for the umpteenth time, and saying that the thing that is actually destroying the economy right now is going to save it.