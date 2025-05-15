for N.C.

My daughter says she wants “the whole shebang,”

seizing my flip word like a shiny prize.

What father wouldn’t feel a certain pang

of conscience? She’s a bit too young for slang.

A toddler and already cracking wise,

my daughter says she wants “the whole shebang.”

All that I say comes back, a boomerang,

and in its flight the meaning multiplies.

What father wouldn’t feel a certain pang

of pending loss? The girl to whom I sang

(still sing, each night) the daftest lullabies—

my daughter—says she wants “the whole shebang.”

Soon I will see her wearing Vera Wang

and drowning in another person’s eyes,

vowing eternal love. I’ll feel a pang

of pride? Of terror? Stuff the Sturm and Drang …

Let it all come, and come as a surprise.

But when she says she wants “the whole shebang,”

I turn uncertain at the sudden pang.

