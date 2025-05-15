The Whole Shebang | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Boris Dralyuk/

The Whole Shebang

                                   for N.C.

My daughter says she wants “the whole shebang,”
seizing my flip word like a shiny prize.
What father wouldn’t feel a certain pang

of conscience? She’s a bit too young for slang.
A toddler and already cracking wise,
my daughter says she wants “the whole shebang.”

All that I say comes back, a boomerang,
and in its flight the meaning multiplies.
What father wouldn’t feel a certain pang

of pending loss? The girl to whom I sang
(still sing, each night) the daftest lullabies—
my daughter—says she wants “the whole shebang.”

Soon I will see her wearing Vera Wang
and drowning in another person’s eyes,
vowing eternal love. I’ll feel a pang

of pride? Of terror? Stuff the Sturm and Drang …
Let it all come, and come as a surprise.
But when she says she wants “the whole shebang,”
I turn uncertain at the sudden pang.

Boris Dralyuk

Boris Dralyuk is an associate professor of English at the University of Tulsa and the editor in chief of Nimrod International Journal.

Read More:
Magazine, June 2025, Poetry