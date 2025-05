The letters and poems you wrote

Are lucid and anything

But evidence of madness.

If by madness

What we mean

Is a lack of meaning.

Your poems and your letters

Are your attempt at saying

What cannot be said

In language. To touch

The impossible

What lies beyond

The cut of language.

The wild foxes

Along the border

Of the clinic

No one else

Can see them.

Hungering, as they are,

At the edge of everything,

That is without meaning.