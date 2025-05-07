Transcript: Trump’s Tariff Tirade Reveals How Badly He’s Screwing MAGA

Sargent: So Matt, to what degree do you think these farmers are going to blame Trump’s policies, his trade war with China for their inability to sell to those markets? Are they going to say to themselves, Well, the president has asked me as a patriot to swallow all the pain and it’s going to really make things better later in some vague sense for the whole country? Or do they just not really get snowed by that? You’re telling me that the farmers you organize among are pretty shrewd people a lot of the time. You’d think they’d see through the folly of the trade war if that’s the case. Do they?

Hildreth: Yeah, I think there’s three components to the answer to your question. One is that one thing we see overwhelmingly in our work is that when good things happen in rural America, many rural voters just assume it was Republicans. We saw that going back to the stimulus checks that the Biden administration sent out. People loved those checks. They loved the child tax credits. They love things like that, and they assume it’s just Republicans doing it because Democrats are not present in the communities. And so much of the way the Biden Build Back Better projects were administered were through local and state Republicans. So when good things happen, people assume it’s Republicans. And when bad things happen, their bias just makes them assume it’s Democrats. Because Republicans control the House and the Senate and the White House and the Supreme Court, and because Donald Trump has set himself up as the authority, it’s really hard for them to blame Democrats right now—especially because he’s gone so far out on a limb on trade. So that’s the first piece.

The other two, I think, are a little bit harder. One is farmers are very stubborn in their position on Trump. I think that’s something that we all know. For many of us that have worked in small towns and rural communities, farmers have supported Trump for a very long time. And a lot of them just did not believe what was in Project 2025. There was so much that we’re seeing now that was outlined in Project 2025. And when we would talk about it, people would say, Yeah, that’s just politics. Trump’s not going to actually do it. So there is that stubbornness.