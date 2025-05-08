Transcript: Trump Erupts as Top DOJ Pick Implodes in Huge Blow to MAGA

Parker: Well, yeah. I think it’s extremely important for members of Congress to act like a Congress and for senators to perform their role. And I don’t know Senator Tillis; I’m not going to presume to put thoughts in his head. But I would imagine that he and some of the folks who raised concerns about other of the president’s nominees like Pete Hegseth or others are not trying to do any harm to political conservatism. They are conservatives. They’re not trying to do harm to the Republican Party. They are Republicans.

They are exercising their role and doing what they think is best: to put the right people in those positions, and really—I imagine it will be hard for the president to see it this way—are probably trying to do him a favor by aiming him in the direction of appointing people who are not going to undo the mandate of their jobs by creating all sorts of side scandalous behavior and various things. We’ve already seen that with the secretary of defense. It’s not promotive of the government efficiency that they like to talk about when people who are put in these positions can’t focus on doing the job and instead are constantly wrapped up in ways in which they may have violated rules or committed misconduct. So again, the Senate plays a huge role in that. And yes, it’s something we should all welcome and hope to see and provide encouragement to them when they step up and act like Article 1 truly is equal to the other two branches of government.

Sargent: I really like your suggestion that these Republicans think they’re doing Trump a favor by steering him away from picking somebody like Martin. The basic problem that you’re putting your finger on is that Trump simply does not understand this in that sense at all. For Trump—and for Martin, I think, as well—the only thing that’s important is Trump, right? Martin fundamentally puts Trump before the law and his own duty to the public and to public service. It’s been reported that Martin threatened to target Trump’s enemies specifically in order to ingratiate himself with Trump. At some point, not everything should be about making Trump happy. Other things matter too. I just don’t see someone here who feels any evident sense of duty to the people. He’s not someone who thinks he works for the people. He thinks he works for Trump first. Does someone like that have any business in an important post like this?