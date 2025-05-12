Trump Press Sec’s Fawning over Him to Media Takes Scary, Cultlike Turn | The New Republic
Trump Press Sec’s Fawning over Him to Media Takes Scary, Cultlike Turn

As Karoline Leavitt goes full North Korea in her obsequious praise for Trump, a sharp observer of Trumpism explains what all this says about the “MAGA aesthetic” and its likeness to authoritarian propaganda.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, D.C., on April 29, 2025.
In her most recent media briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went full North Korea with a number of worshipful monologues about Trump. Yet at around the same time, another journalist’s criticism of Trump caused him to explode in a wild, triggered fury that undercut the image Leavitt tried to project of a leader who is strong, calm, and in command of events. We think this tension is a regular, deeper feature of Trumpism. So we talked to Salon’s Amanda Marcotte, who knows how to read MAGA pathologiesparticularly male oneslike nobody else. She discusses the “MAGA aesthetic,” the gap between Trump’s feeble-mindedness and the picture of strength portrayed by his sycophants, and the larger purpose all this serves as propaganda for the MAGA masses. Listen to this episode here.

