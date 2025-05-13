Transcript: Jamie Raskin’s Harsh Takedown of Trump’s Qatar Plane Scam

Raskin: Yeah. His argument is simply not credible with respect either to the facts or to the law. First of all, we have Air Force One. We have an airplane that’s working perfectly fine. And it’s Donald Trump who has been the one whining about it and demanding a new one. So that’s why his friends in Qatar decided to give it to him. So it completely defies credulity to argue that this is somehow an imperative for the U.S. government. In any event, if that were to be the case, then we should cancel the order on the other one because we clearly don’t need two Air Force Ones. Or if they were going to lend it to us the way that the U.S. lent the aircraft to the United Kingdom during World War II—well, in that case, at the end of it, either we would return it to them or we would be able to sell it. And then if it’s a real gift, the money can go to pay off the debt. But instead, it’s going to Donald Trump’s personal library. And of course, federal government money can’t be used for that because that’s all privately raised.

So really what’s going on, and anybody can see it, is he wants a new airplane. He wants this castle in the sky. He gets it for while he’s president and then he gets it afterwards when it technically goes to his library. But I don’t think they’re going to put it on the shelves of the library. I think he’s going to continue to fly with it. And by the way, I don’t think his library exists yet.

Sargent: Well, he says that he’s not going to use it after his presidency, but I assume that if Democrats were to take charge of everything after this presidency is over—presuming it does end at some point—then Democrats would aggressively recoup whatever emoluments Trump is making off with.