Transcript: Trump Tariff Fiasco Worsens as Media Exposes Fresh Scam

Somin: Sure. A plausible ruling for the Supreme Court, or even from the lower courts as well as—they have any of six different options by which they can rule for us. I already mentioned some of them. A very simple ruling would be IEEPA doesn’t authorize tariffs. Secondly, even if it does, there is no national emergency here. Then third, even if there is a national emergency, there is no extraordinary or unusual threat. And then fourth, assuming they rule against us on each of those three issues or they find that those issues are ambiguous, they can rule in favor of us on the major questions doctrine, which I mentioned earlier.

But let’s say that the court concludes that the statute does clearly give the president this unreviewable power to impose whatever tariffs he wants, then that would be a violation of the Constitution under a principle known as the nondelegation doctrine, which says there must be at least some limits to Congress’s ability to give away its power to the executive branch. And if there’s ever any nondelegation limits on what Congress can do, they have to apply here because this is the most sweeping delegation of power claimed by the executive since at least the 1930s in the famous Schechter Poultry case, where the National Recovery Act gave FDR the power to set prices and regulations for every sector of the nonagricultural economy. The Supreme Court said that’s an excessive delegation, struck that down. That precedent is still on the books.

This is the first case that I’ve seen since then where the president has claimed a comparably large delegation, as big as the one that was struck down in Schechter Poultry. So if there’s any limits to congressional delegation at all—and it seems like both liberal and conservative justices do agree there must be some limits, though they may differ on exactly what kinds—then that limitation applies here. There are some of my fellow law professors, I have to admit, who do believe there should be no limits to congressional delegation whatsoever. You and I can talk about that if you’re interested, but I am hopeful that the Supreme Court would not get to that point.