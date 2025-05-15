Transcript: MAGA Senator Openly Admits GOP Badly Screwing Trump Voters

Cohn: Yes. The record of the Republican Party on Obamacare, on extensions of Medicaid, and then on the broad level—the whole idea of government health care programs—[is] hostile. It’s in the Republican conservative DNA. And look, principle conservatives have very honest intellectual arguments for why they think these programs are bad. They waste money. We should have to ... whatever. You’re a conservative, you believe that, you should argue that. That’s why we have these political debates. Josh Hawley surely knows about.... Let’s not forget when he was attorney general in Missouri, he signed on to one of the lawsuits challenging part of the Affordable Care Act. So my answer to “Does Josh Hawley not remember?” [is] I suspect at this point consistency is maybe not the most important value for him—or he’s done his own switcheroo.

Having said all that, it is absolutely true that one of big differences between now and 2017 when they were trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act [is] Trump’s rhetoric. He has been very clear rhetorically that he is not excited about taking Medicaid away from people. There have been multiple leaks from his pollsters and his advisers saying that if we cut Medicaid, this is not going to go well for us politically. Steve Bannon was out there saying that months ago. Now, who knows how much of this is Trump trying to send a message or how much is Trump’s advisers trying to send a message for whatever reason—I don’t know. It is absolutely true, though, that as the Republican coalition has changed and gotten more working-class and lower-income voters—and as Medicaid has become more more vital to this population—the prospect of cutting Medicaid comes with much greater political peril for the Republicans than it did even five years ago.

And Missouri is your classic example. Why does Josh Hawley care about this so much? Because Missouri now has expanded Medicaid. They did it by ballot initiative. And by the way, they did it with a constitutional amendment—that is not something they can change easily. So they are on the hook for paying for Medicaid. If the federal government, one way or another, is paying less for Medicaid, the state of Missouri is in a whole lot of trouble financially because they’ve to find that money somewhere.