Transcript: Trump Unravels in Wild Rants as Polling Shows New Weakness

Podhorzer: Well, he’s certainly not aware of how the majority of the public perceives his corruption. It’s a strange time when we even need to look at surveys to see that. But in fact, the numbers bear it out. This is not what people want in a president. I think it’s symptomatic, though, of something that extends across the board, where too many people just didn’t take him literally. Or if they took him literally, thought that the “guardrails” that kept him from doing it in the first term would be there in the second term, despite all the evidence that those things had been dismantled or would be once he took office.

Sargent: Yes, your piece gets at that very well. Your piece argues that the public really just didn’t believe that Donald Trump would do the things that he said he was going to do. And corruption is one of them. He was open and very clear about the fact that he was going to rule in a corrupt way. He promised roomfuls of financiers and Big Oil executives that he would keep their taxes low and do policy their way, and then ask them in the next breath to raise huge amounts of money for him. That’s about as clear as you can be, right? Didn’t Trump essentially say during the campaign, I’m going to be corrupt? And didn’t the public simply not believe him?

Podhorzer: We actually did. And I think one of the incidents you were rolling in there was when he met with oil executives and put a specific price tag of $1 billion on delivering their agenda for them. So absolutely, it was out there. But it’s important to really underscore that even though it was all out there—and in a very thin way people may have known these things—I think the responsibility on the media, civil society leaders, Democratic elected officials, who by their behavior didn’t take it seriously, makes it hard to really see this as just voters being too naive. If you looked at what he’d already promised, it would change America as quickly and thoroughly as the Reconstruction amendments and the New Deal. And that’s the world we’re living in. But almost all of our leaders behaved as that couldn’t possibly happen.