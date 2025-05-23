Transcript: Trump’s Vile New Attack on Harvard Is Already Backfiring

The more they do that, and the more Harvard stands up, actually, I think it backfires on the administration—because it starts to show that you can challenge these things in court. You can stand up to them. You don’t need to obey in advance. It’s like the more you try and tell a kid what to do, the more the kid wants to rebel. I have that image in mind. I’m thinking about that now with, What choice does Harvard have in the light of something that is so without precedent? The idea that you would tell Harvard that it can’t have any international students at all. Just think of the ramifications to all the people who’ve come to Harvard in the past, many of whom were seeking refuge from persecution around the world. We’re just undermining the reputation. We are undermining those traditions. And it’s very clear what’s happening here. I don’t think anybody looks at this and thinks that there’s a legitimate basis for this.

Sargent: I like your idea of this backfiring. Let’s talk about that. It seems to me that Harvard is going to go into court and try and get this thing blocked, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they do succeed at that. And that, I think, is going to have the ripple effect of encouraging other universities to stand up more. So there’s really a scenario in which they keep overreaching in these obscene ways, these 1984-like ways. They keep getting stopped in court, and that ends up stiffening the resistance. Can you talk about what that scenario looks like?

Friedman: Well, I think there are only two ways ultimately that we see the next few years go, and this is the fork in the road. Is there a stiffened resistance, or is it just a steady stream of institutions complying? And I think that what we are starting to see now is a stiffening of that backbone as more and more people come out in support of these institutions and those institutions support one another. Do you know how many people, in the wake of news of Harvard losing its research funding from the federal government, [said] they donated to Harvard for the first time or that they wanted to support Harvard? Who knew that Harvard could convince a huge number of Americans to start giving it funding in the face of this threat from Trump? That’s an incredible development that I think nobody could have predicted.