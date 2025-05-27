Transcript: Trump’s Odd Ramblings to Media make Tariff Fiasco Worse

We live in a different economy now. Trying to bring back manufacturing is not going to change that. And furthermore, like you said, a lot of these jobs aren’t good. They require people to stand on their feet. There were repetitive stress, injury problems. A lot of them had environmental issues dealing with the chemicals they worked with, [which] people were routinely exposed to. We do have manufacturing jobs and jobs in America like that now that do pose some risks to the health of the workers, and that’s part of the reason that some of the things we might manufacture here would ultimately cost more—because we care about the things that workers are exposed to. We care about them having breaks. We care about them having access to health care. We care about manufacturers making their factories safe. And I’m not saying.... We should care about that globally. We should care about the kinds of factories our goods are made in around the world. But that is part of why we struggle to compete in manufacturing with the world is because we have these systems in place that are meant to protect workers and protect people.

Sargent: I think you’re putting your finger on a very profound contradiction at the core of the whole Trump/MAGA agenda—and even ideology more broadly if you think about it. This nostalgia you’re talking about is for an economy that was partly shaped by union power and worker power, which was doable because of these enormous manufacturers. It was easier to organize them and, of course, there’s been a decades long assault on union power since then. But the thing is, Trump and MAGA are pushing this nostalgia for an empowered worker and empowered manufacturing worker. Yet across the board, they’re doing things like weakening worker protections, weakening regulatory protections for workers. You’ve done this series of pieces where you’ve gotten at some of these contradictions. Can you talk about that larger tension and why it’s just so amazingly revealing about what Trump and MAGA are really about?

Potts: Yeah. Part of the era that American workers are nostalgic for right now is not just an era when they could get good jobs that paid well but also when their paychecks went farther. That really required a government that was involved in building infrastructure and investing in people and providing them with the power to negotiate health care and other things from their employers. We live in a different world now, and the government is retreating from providing health care to people who are in the workforce already or are low-income workers, and they are treating from a lot of the safety regulations that ensured that Americans lived in a good environment. They’re hoping to drill more oil and burn more fossil fuels, which will contribute to pollution and create an environment that is less safe for the Americans who live in it. I think you also see this with a lot of the health care regulations. They’re pushing a Make America Healthy Again agenda while cutting health care and rolling back some of the provisions that keep our environment safe. So these are intertwined things. You can’t fight a minimum wage on the one hand and then say, We’re going to introduce tariffs and that’s going to bring back good jobs in America, on the other.