Transcript: Trump Arrest of Immigrant Shocks Small MAGA Town

Hui: Because I work, I take care of my kids, I love everyone I [meet] every day. I meet new people every day, and I try my best to make their day a good day. No matter [if] they come in the restaurant sad or angry, when they left the restaurant they’re happy. I care about people. I never think [that] people love me that much. When they do that to me, I was like, No way. I was like, For real? “Carol Day”? I’ve been famous, I joke to my son. He said, Mom, yeah, they make a date. So after the date happened, my son told me about what’s going on. I was like, I love them so much. Thank you so much for what they do for me. Hopefully I will see them soon.

Sargent: A lot of people in this town voted for Trump. What was it like during the campaign when Trump was campaigning on deporting all “illegals”? It seems as if a lot of Trump supporters either didn’t know it could lead to the removal of people like you, or didn’t ask themselves whether it might lead to the removal of people like you. What does that feel like?

Hui: That’s sad. That’s really sad. Because right now we have 49 women here. We have 20 to 25 women from ICE. Everybody here has a different story. All we want [is] to have a better life [for] ourselves, [for] our family, [for] our children. I hope more people understand it. I know they voted for Trump. Trump wants to make America better—that’s great. But we’re human. We make a mistake. But at least give us a chance to fix it. The other half of the people here, they were locked in here for doing.... They are not from ICE. There are other reasons [why] they were here—other 25 people here. They were doing drugs. They were talking about drugs, drinking. They were so different from us. They were just, Oh, I just need to be here for six months. I can go home and see my family. How about us?