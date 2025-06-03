Transcript: Trump Press Sec’s Vile Rants on Fox Badly Scam MAGA Voters

And I think that he does believe—and maybe not without evidence—that he can basically tell them that something is good for them when it’s actually bad for them, and they’ll believe it. And you can see, if you want to, all kinds of places where, in his first term, he didn’t do what he said he was going to do, or he hurt them in particular, and they still voted for him. That was true, for instance, in coal country, which is one of the places we addressed in our book White Rural Rage. In a lot of coal country, in West Virginia and Kentucky, he came and he promised them that he was going to bring back all the coal jobs. And he didn’t, of course. Coal was in a long decline for a lot of different reasons, and those jobs didn’t come back. But yet, they still voted for him with as high rates in 2020 as they had in 2016—or higher. And the same thing happened in 2024.

The fact that he didn’t keep his promise wasn’t relevant. They either felt like it didn’t matter if he kept his promise, or there were so many kinds of emotional things that he was offering them that the practical promise that he made—that he was going to make all their lives great—didn’t even matter. And he’s still doing it. He had an event at the White House not long ago where he brought a bunch of coal miners in and he told them—again—I’m going to bring back all the coal jobs. It’s not true. I don’t know if they believe it or not, but he is definitely not going to deliver what he says he will.

Sargent: I want to note one other thing about that Leavitt rant that we just listened to. She was basically threatening GOP senators there. If they don’t back Trump’s bill, then Trump is going to go tell their voters that their senator has betrayed him. And they think that’s all it takes, right? That’s what the White House thinks is enough. Now, the senators who oppose the bill are people like Josh Hawley, who is against the Medicaid cuts supposedly on populist grounds; Susan Collins, who opposes them because she plays a moderate on safety net–related things; Jerry Moran of Kansas, who opposes them because they will hurt rural hospitals; some others in the mix. Do you think Trump can move senators like these with this type of threat from Karoline Leavitt or not?