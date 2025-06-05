Transcript: Trump Turns Hard on Musk as GOP Bill Hit by Harsh New Data

Deiseroth: That’s a great point. My background is in the climate movement, and we at Data for Progress did a lot of work talking about the messaging around passing the Inflation Reduction Act. And I’ve been waiting with bated breath to see what happens with this bill. I think part of the challenge for Kamala Harris and for Democrats to message about the Inflation Reduction Act and the clean energy investments in the lead up to the 2024 election was that so many of the projects had been either just getting off the ground or still in progress. There was some real growth in terms of clean energy jobs toward the end of the Biden administration, but it just was too quick for, I think, voters to really experience the benefits.

And we know that voters react to loss aversion; they don’t like things that are taken away from them, right? They’re not going to like Medicaid getting taken away from them. They did not want the Affordable Care Act taken away from them. So I think for a lot of these Republicans.... Even just today, Senator John Curtis from Utah was in The Wall Street Journal talking about having some common sense around the IRA tax credits because Utah is one of those states that has really benefited from the tax credits of the IRA. I think we’ll start to see, Hey, we really can’t take these away. We’re creating jobs. Some of those material benefits are starting to actually impact people’s lives. And we’ll see if Democrats are able to, again, capitalize on this and paint a better picture for voters about not only the jobs but also how electricity costs are going to be impacted. Trump says he wants American energy dominance, but he’s doing the exact opposite with trying to get rid of these tax credits.

Sargent: It’s just amazing to me that Democrats don’t make the argument more often that by rolling back these tax credits for green energy, we’re seeding the future of this industry to China. It’s just a gimme, Democrats should say it. I want to flag one other thing that Mike Johnson said, by the way. He told reporters that the GOP bill will be rocket fuel to the economy and that it will lift all boats. Now, Danielle, Republicans have been arguing for 50 years that tax cuts for the rich will lift all boats. It just doesn’t pan out. But what I take from this is that the big working-class makeover of the GOP is a sham, right? The old plutocratic arguments that Republicans have made for decades just keep coming back like zombies, including with Trump and with the Trump bill. So this is my question: What are the prospects for getting the public to associate Trump with that Republican tradition, given that he’s somewhat successfully positioned himself as different from traditional Republicans on this? Does this debate provide a way into that? How could that happen?