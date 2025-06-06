Transcript: Why Trump-Musk Feud Has White House in “Full Panic Mode”

Wilson: None whatsoever.

Sargent: These guys, man. Where does it end up? Can you play this out a little bit more, Rick? I guess what I hear you saying is that ultimately Trump hasn’t thought this through. It’s going to blow up in his face for a couple of reasons. One, he doesn’t actually have the big gun to use against Musk because Musk’s companies really are deeply woven into the fabric of the federal government and the national security establishment, right?

Wilson: Yes. And look, I don’t think that we’re going to see Elon Musk swing to the left or become a progressive or become a Democrat or anything like that. He is a right-wing weirdo, but he is going to be.... This is one of those examples where the cat fight is going to be so loud and so ugly and so mad that I’m going to keep encouraging Elon to stand up for his honor.

Sargent: That is very big of you, Rick, I have to say. And the second reason that Trump could come to regret this is that Musk actually has his finger on the pulse of MAGA and knows how to fuck with all these people in their heads and in a way that nobody else does.

Wilson: He does. Look, he has control of the algorithmic power that has given Trump such a phenomenal degree of control over his base—and thus the Congress.

Sargent: So where does it go? Play it out.

Wilson: If Elon puts his finger on the trigger here and starts to deemphasize Trump and starts to deemphasize the MAGA bot universe and all that stuff, I think it ends up diminishing the chances of this bill passing. And that hurts Trump in a very serious and deep way. If he doesn’t pass this bill, he’s burned a lot of power.

Sargent: Is there any chance the two of them sit down and say, OK, this is getting out of control, we got to work this out?

Wilson: Trump will never. His ego will not let him do that.

Sargent: So this continues.

Wilson: And this is going to drag on until somebody is a bloody political corpse. My money at the moment is on Elon only because of his control of the platform. And Trump is also.... Look, Trump has lost a step in the last six months, even more so in the last two years. Elon can sit jacked up on ketamine all night and tweet until his fingers fall off, and I don’t think Trump has the same energy level and focus that Musk does.

Sargent: Well, I think you’ve actually got your finger on what pisses off MAGA—

Wilson: I have some skill in pissing off MAGA. This is a key statement.

Sargent: —when you say that Trump is losing his energy and losing his step.

Wilson: Sad, low energy.

Sargent: Well, Rick, we knew that you’d be able to explain these pathologies to us and you didn’t disappoint. Rick Wilson, thanks so much for coming on, man. Always good to talk to you.

Wilson: Great being with you, my friend. Talk to you soon.