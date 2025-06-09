Transcript: As Trump Tariff Fiasco Worsens, Even Fox News Is Noticing

Sargent: So, Kathryn, that’s some pretty harsh questioning right there. And again, Peter Navarro says the trade deals are going to take time. Where are we on the trade deals, and what did you make of that exchange?

Edwards: I thought the most interesting part was about the USTR building during the Civil War. I’m a massive history buff. I was like, Do tell, I would love to hear this. Yeah, trade deals take time. It’s interesting. Sometimes I think that the way an economist would look at this would be to say, You can take an introductory game theory class in undergrad and it will teach you that people anticipate what the other person is going to do in any type of classic economics game. And that informs how we think about negotiation. And we’re negotiating with a lot of countries that know that the U.S. has midterms, a lot of countries that know that these tariffs are not popular amongst us businesses and that most members of Congress are under incredible pressure to walk back these tariffs by businesses in their constituency. And they also know that kowtowing to a bully, especially one who has been so brutal about immigrants and the place of people who are not born in the U.S. in the U.S. that could be from their own country, is not politically popular. And they will not score points by rushing into a trade deal with someone that the people in their country do not like who might not have hardly any power at all in, what, 15 months?

Sargent: We could look at the larger picture in terms of uncertainty here, right? For one thing, the lawsuits are proceeding against the tariffs. They’re actually making some headway. I think there’s reason to believe that it’s at least possible that the tariffs could end up getting blocked in court. But either way, that’s another thing that I think probably encourages other countries to hold off and not make deals. You’ve also got the uncertainty flowing out of these immigration policies as well. As you mentioned earlier, we’ve got Stephen Miller now ramping up the deportations; he’s transferring immense amounts of federal resources over to deportations. So we could be seeing larger raids on farm workers and so forth. And you’ve got these federal cuts that you’re talking about, which also cause uncertainty. As you pointed out, The Washington Post had that amazing report essentially saying that the government is scrambling to put people back into place to fill the functions that were removed by DOGE. And so it seems to me you’ve got a triple whammy of uncertainty.