Transcript: Trump’s Threats to Unleash Troops Just Took a Darker Turn

I worry that it’s bad for the morale of the National Guard. These are people who get called up from their civilian jobs to protect our country and they do so in times of emergency. They go to areas of floods and hurricanes. They may even have to defend the homeland from military incursions. But I don’t think they signed up to fight against in combat with their fellow citizens. And I also worry it will undermine the reputation of the military. They’re recruiting. If they are seen as people who are put on the streets against our own citizens in hand-to-hand combat, then I think that that will cause them to have recruiting problems—for who wants to become a member of the military or the National Guard? Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. Even if it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s wise. And so I hope it doesn’t come to that. I hope that we pass this test by having enough public outcry, just as you are leading today, to cause wiser minds to prevail. I think a goal of this process is to curry political favor—and if instead it backfires politically then I think that will be the end of it.

Sargent: That brings me to Stephen Miller’s tweet, to close this out. He tweeted out one word about what’s going on in Los Angeles, “Insurrection.” It’s very clear that Miller and probably the other authoritarians or fascists around Trump actively want him to invoke the Insurrection Act. Do you think I’m right about that? Do you think that there’s a real push inside for this? It looks to me like this is now really actively on the table from the point of view [of] at least some of Trump’s top people.

McQuade: Yes. Again, I don’t know how disciplined they are in this White House. You would think that in prior administrations, if somebody who were a close adviser to the president would put something out like this, it would be very strategic and there was a reason for doing it. In this administration, I don’t know that they have that kind of discipline. But [for] somebody as high level as Stephen Miller to put something out there, I think he is suggesting that this is an insurrection—I don’t know what he means by the one word, but I assume it’s descriptive and that he’s not cheering it on [and] he’s not encouraging an insurrection—that he thinks this is an insurrection. And if it is an insurrection, then that means that President Trump can send in military troops and give them those law enforcement powers, and that he should do that. So it seems to me he is ginning up support for that idea. And again, it’s really just firing up the base, the law and order immigration hawks, to say, Let’s go, this is great. Responsible law enforcement officials bring calm to chaos; they try to deescalate. And instead, what we’re seeing is an effort to inflame passions.