Transcript: Trump’s Violent Outbursts Go Off Rails as Bad Poll Hits

We think a Rubicon has been crossed in our politics. President Donald Trump and his team appear to have explicitly concluded that authoritarian violence is good politics—and many in the media seem to be playing along with this idea. Over the last 24 to 48 hours, Trump has repeatedly exploded with anger at California Governor Gavin Newsom and even called for his imprisonment. He’s talked about the troops going into California in tones befitting a third world tin-pot dictator. And he openly threatened violence against any protesters who dare to show up at the big parade he has planned for this weekend in his own honor. Data analyst G. Elliott Morris has been pushing back on the idea that all of this is good politics for Trump. He’s pointed out in numerous posts on his Substack, Strength in Numbers, that Trump’s immigration agenda is actually quite unpopular, including in a brand new poll that shows his sending of troops into California is widely disliked by voters. So we’re talking with Elliott today. Thanks for coming on, man.

Elliott Morris: Hey, thanks for having me on, Greg.

Sargent: I want to start with Trump saying that any protesters at his big parade this weekend will be met with “heavy force.” Listen to this.

Donald Trump (audio voiceover): And if there’s any protester [who] wants to come out, they will be met with very big force. By the way, for those people that want to protest, they’re to be met with very big force. And I haven’t even heard about a protest. But, you know, this is people that hate our country. But they will be met with very heavy force.

Sargent: Elliott, note that he makes no distinction there between violent and peaceful protesters. He said any protester will face force. I think he gives himself away a bit there because he says he hasn’t heard about any protests. He doesn’t want the protests to materialize. He doesn’t want them to be big. He hates crowd sizes that tilt against him. Your thoughts on all this?

Morris: Yeah, I think there’s no way he doesn’t know that these protests are scheduled, especially in D.C., [in] countering his big parade. So I think he’s just trying to get ahead of that. He doesn’t want people to come to his [parade protesting]. I think this is just the latest in a pattern of potential overreach by the administration. You saw this on some of the immigration stuff. This is true on tariffs and trade. This is true on some of his other domestic policy, certainly true on cutting Medicaid and the “one big, beautiful bill.” It’s a pattern of the administration going beyond their what they’ve been sanctioned for by public opinion by the result of the election and moving policy in the extreme direction that Trump and Stephen Miller and the other people in the domestic policy council want to enact.