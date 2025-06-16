Transcript: Trump Erupts in Vile Hard-Right Rant as MAGA Fury Darkens

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the June 16 episode of the Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.

Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.

We’re at a watershed moment right now. Consider what we’ve seen lately: the violent tackling and handcuffing of a Democratic U.S. senator, which met with bloodlust and excitement from MAGA media; the sending in of troops into an American city; the open suggestion from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that the troops are there to “liberate” the city from its elected leadership. We think all this highlights in a newly vivid way the deep sadism and violent lawlessness at the core of much of the MAGA movement. And Trump just unleashed a vicious new rant in which he floated a concept called “remigration,” which is a vile far-right idea often used to promote the goal of building white ethnostates. Will Sommer, a senior reporter at the Bulwark, has a great piece explaining how central online sadism is to driving the political energy of MAGA, so we’re talking to Will about all of this. Great to have you on, Will.

Will Sommer: Thanks for having me.

Sargent: Let’s start with Trump’s rant. Trump claimed Biden and Governor “Newscum,” meaning Governor Gavin Newsom, flooded America with 21 million illegal aliens, which is an invented figure. Then Trump said this, “All of them have to go home, as do countless other Illegals and Criminals, who will turn us into a bankrupt Third World Nation. America was invaded and occupied. I am reversing the Invasion. It’s called Remigration.” Will, this is seriously hardcore white nationalist rhetoric, but what’s remigration? Can you tell us?

Sommer: Yeah, remigration is a concept from the European far right that, to be honest, until a few weeks ago, I wasn’t familiar with either. But basically, in the European conception of it, it’s this idea of they’re looking around and they’re saying, OK, we’re going to send these people who are often maybe refugees or people from nonwhite countries who have immigrated to our countries back to their countries. And I think the key here—the thing to understand—is these are not just people who are on temporary refugee status. They’re talking about people who were born in those countries who are not white, people who are otherwise completely legal citizens of those countries, and they’re talking about sending them back to whatever their imagined previous homeland was. So the idea that Trump is picking up this language, I think, is very ominous, as you said.

Sargent: Well, I think it’s important to note before we get to that that this vow of remigration came right after Trump admitted on Truth Social that his mass deportations are hurting farmers and the economy. My strong suspicion is that Stephen Miller, who knows how devastating an admission that was to MAGA ideology, really grasped on a deep level that the white nationalists and Trump’s base and maybe the global white nationalist movement very much needed to be reassured that Trump is fully with the remigration program. Do you agree with that? And what goes into a tweet like this one? How does the word “remigration” end up in a Trump tweet?