Transcript: Trump’s Violent Outbursts Worsen as Parade Fiasco Sinks In

Sargent: No question about it. Let’s talk about this rant on Truth Social that Trump unleashed. He said, “We must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to ... cheat in Elections.... These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind.” Kim, what he’s really doing here is telling his supporters that blue America is made up of enemy zones, which must be pacified with overwhelming force. I don’t think it’s a small thing that he did this right after this horrible assassination. It’s almost akin to a call for more targeting of Democrats and liberals. What’s your reading of this timing here?

Scheppele: Yeah, I think the timing has exactly the structure that you suggest, which is that he’s egging on more violence and he’s telling his supporters where to aim that violence, which is at these so-called Democrat-controlled states. But there’s another thing that’s going on here, too, and that is that Trump had just done a little TACO—“Trump always chickens out”—in the face of what his deportation orders have done to some of his supporters, particularly farmers, people who run hotels and restaurants. He had just announced this big exception to the sweep that ICE was supposed to be conducting against everybody who was unlawfully in the country. And I’m sure he got a lot of pushback from his team of people who are really banking on him deporting everyone in sight, so here’s how he takes it back.

He never takes back exactly what he says, but by giving this exhortation to ICE to go after everybody without the exceptions that he just announced, he’s in many ways caving in back to the supporters who must have given him hell for actually reneging on his promise to deport everybody. So I think it has these two different functions. It’s Trump again chickening out on what it was he said is a more modest policy about workplace raids over the weekend.

Sargent: Just to build on what you just said there, I think you can actually construct it in a way that’s much worse. In his insane rant, he said explicitly that ICE should go after blue cities.

Scheppele: Yes.

Sargent: Right? He didn’t say go back and go after everybody. He said go after blue cities.

Scheppele: Right. And he names the cities in case they were in doubt about which ones they were.

Sargent: Yeah, exactly. He named some of the cities. So what I read from this is, in addition to what you’re saying, again, he had previously admitted that these deportations are hurting the economy. He had previously pulled back from deportations in industries like agriculture and hospitality. And as you say, that infuriated some inside the White House who were caught blindsided. And of course, Stephen Miller is out there currently trying to juice those numbers as high as possible. And Trump faced some blowback from MAGA—from people like Laura Ingraham—who said, Don’t you want to deport as many people as possible? So his answer to that was to say, We are going to get the numbers as high as possible. We’re going to do it by deporting huge numbers of people, mainly in blue areas and blue cities, while sparing our people from the detrimental effects of that policy. It’s just an outrage.