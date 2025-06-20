Transcript: Trump Seethes at Awful Poll as Press Sec Soothes His Fury

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the June 20 episode of the Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.

Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.

President Donald Trump is feeling angry about his dwindling support in this country right now. He’s raging about a Fox News poll that found him underwater on many major issues. He followed that up with a bunch of tweets hyping other polls that he scrounged up, which miraculously found him with majority support. But the surest guide to Trump’s worries about this is that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went full North Korea with a long tirade designed to create the false and ridiculous impression that Trump has the support of a very sizable majority of Americans. What makes this so absurd is that Trump and MAGA are waging war on an enormous chunk of the American public right now, while simultaneously commanding us to think that he’s representing Americans in all walks of life. Former U.S. attorney and podcaster Harry Litman has a good new piece for The New Republic arguing that the core fact about the Trump presidency is that it’s fundamentally hostile to blue America. So we’re talking to Harry about all this. Thanks for coming on, man.

Harry Litman: Hey, good to be here, Greg. Thanks.

Sargent: So Trump is very angry about this new Fox News poll, and it is indeed very bad for him. It finds that 54 percent of respondents disapprove of his performance while only 46 percent of voters approve. Trump raged about this on Truth Social saying Fox’s pollster is “crooked,” that Fox polling is “always wrong and negative,” that “MAGA hates Fox News,” and that Fox’s pollster has been “discredited.” Harry, my favorite thing about this is the direct claim that MAGA will hate Fox News for delivering them hard truths about Trump. It’s true that he’s unpopular. The Fox poll matches what the polling averages show. Your thoughts?

Litman: Yeah. Well first, there’s no bridge he won’t burn, right? We’ve seen it again and again with all his former closest colleagues, most recently Musk, the Federalist Society, his alliance or loyalty lasts as long as the next piece of bad news. And the second thing is his obsession with numbers, which he’s always had even predating his presidency. But the first thing that gave us on the national landscape the real awareness of it was when in his very first inauguration—we’re talking 2017—he made his press secretary go out and give a complete false number about how many people were there to see the great new leader. There’s a lot of things he’s just completely ignorant about as best I can tell, but that—what are the numbers, where do they stand?—he is totally focused on and, as you say, to the point of lying about it wherever necessary.

Sargent: Well, we do know that crowd size is very much on Trump’s mind right now because he just had his little military parade—and that was pretty rinky-dink. And at the same time, we had millions turning out in cities across the country. So he’s clearly—and you know that—focused on that fact.