Trump Erupts in Fury at Journos over Iran—and Reveals a Big Weakness

On Monday, President Donald Trump exploded in fury at reporters and news outlets for asking hard questions about whether the strikes really destroyed Iran’s nuclear program completely, as he has proclaimed. And the questions are indeed mounting: There was clearly a lack of intelligence indicating that Iran’s nuclear program posed an imminent threat. And reports have highlighted serious uncertainty about the whereabouts of Iran’s enriched uranium. Trump thought he could bluff his way through this saga and count on Republicans to prevent any hard questions from being asked, but his rage at independent truth-seeking on the matter shows he knows he has a problem here. We talked to Democratic Congressman Sean Casten, who has forcefully argued that Trump committed impeachable offenses by bombing without congressional authorization. Casten goes deep on why Trump’s unilateral action is so indefensible, why Trump is vulnerable to what the intelligence really shows, and why Congress has an urgent responsibility to step up. Listen to this episode here.