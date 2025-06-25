Transcript: Trump Explodes in Fury as Media Reveals Fresh Iran Fiasco

There’s also this rising hunger for authenticity, and somebody like AOC is really well-liked across the Democratic Party. I think a lot of people in power are confused about this because they’re like, Well, she’s far to the left and voters say they’re more moderate than she is, so why do they like her so much? And it’s because they don’t think she’s BS-ing them and they trust that she is who she says she is and that she’s a good person. And I think that that goes a long way.

Sargent: I want to try to get at why more Democrats don’t do this. And I think there’s a deep problem among them right now. There’s a strain among Democrats that wants to appear solicitous of right-wing populism or sensitive to its appeal. I’m not sure who the Democrats who do this are appealing to or who they think they’re appealing to. I think some of them believe that they’ll get brownie points from pundits for doing it because it makes them look like they understand that Trumpism is a real phenomenon out in the country, unlike liberal delusional leftists who don’t understand that, right? I think maybe there are some Democrats who sincerely think that this appearance of solicitousness with right-wing populism, this footsie playing with Trumpism is actually necessary to winning back working-class voters. I don’t think that, but I think one could reach that conclusion sincerely. But regardless, it gets in the way of doing the type of politics that AOC is doing, that Gavin Newsom is doing because that type of politics requires saying Trump is a fucking lunatic and I’m going to trigger him in every way I can. And that’s not something that someone who’s being very deeply solicitous to Trumpism feels free to do. You know what I mean?

Marcotte: Yeah, I think so. Especially with Gavin Newsom when he was playing footsie with MAGA, I think a lot of it was due to this belief that there was a low-propensity swing voter that was young and male and some working-class, a lot of them actually college-educated who swung hard to the right in this election, and that they need to be won back. And you listen to the podcasts that these guys listen to and there’s obsessions with trans people. They’re mad at women. There’s a lot of genuinely gross stuff. And I think that there was this perception like, If we can be a little more gross, then that will win these guys over. But in reality, I think that what a lot of them like is the perception of honesty—especially the ones you can win back. Because if they really are obsessed with hating women and hating trans people, I think you’re not getting those guys back. But I think that the ones who were drawn a little to that, what they really like about the Joe Rogans and Theo Vons and podcasters like that is the sense that they’re real and they’re having an authentic conversation. I think that’s BS. I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s an illusion of authenticity, but I do think that’s what people are seeking. And if you just try it, maybe you will actually start to be able to get those guys into a conversation and talk to them about things like why women’s rights are important.

Sargent: Yeah, you can be sincere on that topic.

Marcotte: Yeah, and I think a lot of them are.… Or trans rights—I want to be very clear, I’m saying all across the board, I think that a lot of people hold those opinions more softly than a lot of Democrats fear. And it’s just a matter of who’s talking to them in a space where they are persuadable.