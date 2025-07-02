Transcript: JD Vance Accidentally Reveals How Trump Screws MAGA Voters

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the July 2 episode of the Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.

Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.

The Senate has now passed President Trump’s big bill that cuts Medicaid by around $1 trillion in order to fund a huge tax cut for the rich. Working-class voters will get badly hurt by this bill, but Trump doesn’t care. He’s now demanding that House Republicans pass it as it is—Medicaid cuts and all. In a series of extraordinary tweets, Vice President JD Vance revealed exactly how the whole scam is going to work. Over and over, he downplayed the Medicaid cuts while declaring that what really matters is the bill’s increased funding for migrant detention and deportations. See how this works? MAGA voters shouldn’t spend any time thinking about their pending loss of Medicaid; think about how immigrants will suffer under this bill instead. So how far can Trump, Vance, and Republicans get with this ruse? To find out, today we’re talking to someone who is on the road right now as we speak, talking to voters about this bill: Kristen Crowell, executive director of the advocacy group Fair Share America. Thanks for coming on, Kristen.

Kristen Crowell: Thanks so much for having me, Greg.

Sargent: So the Senate just passed Trump’s bill. Just to reiterate some numbers on this, the Congressional Budget Office found that it will cut over $1 trillion on health care—nearly $1 trillion of those cuts to Medicaid—while leaving over 11 million people more without health insurance. The bottom line is that between this other cuts to the safety net and the massive tax cuts for the wealthy it entails, the bill at the most fundamental level is a large upward redistribution of wealth. Your thoughts on what just happened?

Crowell: Well, thank you. I’m right now sitting in Rochester, Minnesota—and as you mentioned, I’ve been traveling the country talking to voters and citizens who are so furious and angry and understand that this reconciliation bill is a giveaway of our tax dollars to fund another tax cut for the rich while cutting vital services like health care and food assistance that families right now are relying on as a lifeline. This bill is the most egregious, immoral, hostile bill that has ever faced our communities. It is the largest redistribution of wealth that our country has ever seen. The people that we speak to every single day are angry and afraid of what is going to happen to their families and their communities if this bill does, in fact, get passed by the House.

Sargent: I want to get to that in a second and hear what you’re seeing out there. But first, I want to read from a tweet thread from JD Vance. He put out a bunch of them like this: “The thing that will bankrupt this country more than any other policy is flooding the country with illegal immigration and then giving those migrants generous benefits. Everything else—the CBO score, the proper baseline, the minutiae of the Medicaid policy—is immaterial compared to the ICE money and immigration enforcement provisions.”