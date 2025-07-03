Transcript: Trump’s Threats to Jail Foes Just Got Darker and Scarier

Bier: Yes and no. It’s not relevant in the sense that he should prevail in any attempt to denaturalize him. But unfortunately, it’s not the situation where you’re just going to get laughed out of court [or] this is not something that you should be concerned with at all because the requirements to naturalize include some very vague language that President Trump is undoubtedly going to latch his attack on these political opponents under. The main one we’re talking about here is the requirement that you demonstrate that you’re attached to the principles of the Constitution and well-disposed to the good order and happiness of the U.S. And there’s also a provision for revocation that interprets that language as having membership in the Communist Party or another totalitarian party that is opposed to the principles of the U.S. And so this is where you get that hook of, He’s a communist, he’s not attached to the principles of the Constitution, and he’s opposed to the happiness of the U.S.

So he can use this vague language. Now, courts have always interpreted this very narrowly. They haven’t been willing to allow the president to just go out and revoke people’s citizenship for things that they said and for free speech. Or even in some cases, they actually had members of the Communist Party who they would try to denaturalize and they were able to win their cases by arguing that they were still attached to the principles of the Constitution. But the point is the threat is real. This is actually something that he could try to do. A court would actually hear the case. And we don’t know. The courts haven’t really considered this in a serious way in many years, so the opportunity here to set new precedent, push the envelope—these are all things that the president relishes. He loves the idea of expanding executive power, particularly in the immigration space. And unfortunately, we have some people in the courts who are on that wavelength with him, who would be happy to hand over unprecedented power to this unprecedented president.

Sargent: Well, just to be clear, what he would do is essentially go back and reopen the initial awarding of naturalization to Mamdani, right? He would say in some way or other, OK, he actually was awarded this on false pretenses. Either he faked something involving his application, or he’s not someone who wishes happiness on the U.S., or he’s a communist or something like that. We had a Republican congressman actually say that Mamdani should be deported based on supposed support for terrorism. Karoline Leavitt actually said if that’s true, it should be investigated—so she opened the door here. Is that the basic mechanism: go back into it and recontest the initial awarding of naturalization?

Bier: Yeah, that’s right. As long as they can say somehow plausibly that he misrepresented his attachment to the principles of the Constitution or misrepresented that he had good moral character, they can try to go after him under these requirements. And of course, he’s obviously famous and will have the best attorneys in the world, but there are plenty of people out there who could become targets of this administration who will not have the best resources to defend themselves when the government turns their ire [toward] them.