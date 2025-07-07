Transcript: Trump’s Use of Secret Police Takes “Shocking” Darker Turn

Sargent: Are they mostly suburban seats, Simon, or are they more MAGAish, or what?

Rosenberg: Yeah, no, they’re swing suburban. Many of these are the classic swing suburban seats in various parts of the country because these more rural districts are just not available to us at this point, unless something dramatic were to happen. I think even just in California, we’ve got three or four seats that are potentially going to be in play. And those are going to be hard to defend for the Republicans given everything that’s happening when you add the immigration enforcement. And [in] Valadao district, California 22nd, for example, it’s reported that over 50 percent [of residents are] Medicaid recipients. And I think this gets to something, Greg, that you and I have discussed offline, which is they are presenting a false story about what this bill does—and you wrote a great column this week about the false stories that Republicans have been telling now for 50 years. But you’re already hearing them say extraordinary things about this bill, that it doesn’t cut Medicaid, that the tax cuts pay for themselves—[which is] something that you wrote about in your piece—that it doesn’t increase the deficit, right? They’re telling extraordinary falsehoods about the bill that could only be the case if they had great confidence that the right-wing noise machine was going to back them up, and that they were going to have enough money to muddy the waters to try to make it more difficult for us to lay these charges at them.

I really do feel that in all the years I’ve been doing this … the Republican Party in the age of Trump has now become so disconnected from reality and so uninterested in reality and so uninterested in telling the truth or being grounded in anything that’s remotely true that it’s been shocking even for me. Like I’m not a kid. I’m not easily shocked, right? But you heard members on television today saying that this isn’t going to cut Medicaid. It’s just staggering how much we’re going to be left with—whatever happens with Trump—a Republican Party [that] has become so fundamentally disconnected from the realities of what they’re doing and the realities of true discourse. And we’re going to see that play out in this fight to define what this bill does and doesn’t do in the coming months and through the election next year.

Sargent: Well, speaking of that, notice this reporting that as late as Wednesday, Trump was privately telling Republicans that cutting Medicaid will hurt them electorally. Now, I don’t know if Trump knows what’s in his own bill or not—but putting that aside, what’s clear is that Trump does know it’s a third rail. And now they’re cutting it by nearly $1 trillion dollars. Ten million people could lose Medicaid. So I take some optimism from the fact that Trump still, on some level, knows how perilous this is. Am I wrong to be optimistic about that?

Rosenberg: Again, it gets back to the dueling realities that we have to deal with every day. One is that Trump is doing unbelievable harm to the country. He’s breaking things that will be difficult, if not impossible, to repair. And we have to be operating with incredible vigor to mitigate the damage and challenge them. And the second competing reality is that he’s weaker. He’s struggling. His administration is not succeeding. He’s failing. The economy isn’t doing what he wants it to do. Governments around the world are not bending the knee to him. And his attempt to define reality and to tell these stories—these false stories—is being challenged by reality. Look at the anger they had about the false story they told about the Iran bombing, which went immediately negative for them with the public. He tried to have this military parade, and that same day we had millions of Americans marching patriotically all around the country. His immigration enforcement, which I think they thought would cause the country to rally behind him, has been wildly rejected by the country. So we do now have a majority of the country that has basically made a decision that he’s no good and that they’re not playing ball with the bullshit and the attempt to create these false stories. But this fight for what is true and what is actually happening in our country is going to be this existential fight for us, I think, politically over the next 16 months. And it’s why we have to be on the front foot and we have to be fighting with incredible intensity and ferocity every day.