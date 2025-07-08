Transcript: Trump Blurts Out Awkward Truth about ICE as MAGA Seethes

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the July 8 episode of the Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.

Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.

President Trump has done it again. At a rally, he declared that his administration is now looking at suspending deportations for farmworkers and other migrant workers. Trump openly admitted this will anger the “radical right,” by which he likely meant Stephen Miller, who suffers severe night terrors about the very possibility that he might fail to humiliatingly frog-march every undocumented immigrant in this country and many others onto deportation planes. We think this should be understood as an admission of weakness by Trump both substantively and politically. At a minimum, Trump wants the public to think that he’s considering relaxing his mass deportation regime at exactly the moment when Congress has given him tens of billions of additional dollars for it. And MAGA personalities don’t like this at all. Today we’re discussing all this with journalist and historian Garrett Graff, who has a new piece up on his Substack Doomsday Scenario about the coming ICE crackdown and the horrors we should expect from it. Garrett, thanks for coming on.

Garrett Graff: Thanks so much for having me. It’s always a pleasure to talk to you, Greg.

Sargent: A few weeks back, Trump floated the idea that farm workers and hospitality industry workers might be spared deportations. This generated a huge backlash, after which he backed off and reiterated that all undocumented immigrants must be thrown out of the country. Yet on July 4 at a rally, Trump again floated the idea. Listen to this.

Donald Trump (audio voiceover): People have worked for a farm, on a farm for 14, 15 years, and they get thrown out pretty viciously and.… We can’t do it. We got to work with the farmers and people that have hotels and leisure properties too. We’re going to work with them and we’re going to work very strong and smart, and we’re going to put you in charge. We’re going to make you responsible. And I think that that’s going to make a lot of people happy. Now, serious radical right people who I also happen to like a lot, they may not be quite as happy—but they’ll understand, won’t they? Do you think so?

Sargent: Now, I don’t buy that Trump will really go through with this, but he wants to be seen as entertaining it, and he knows MAGA wants a policy that’s widely reviled by the public. That’s a display of weakness. Your thoughts?