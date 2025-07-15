Transcript: Tucker Carlson’s Harsh New Takedown of Trump Rattles MAGA

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the July 15 episode of the Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.

Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.

The MAGA movement has been in full meltdown ever since President Trump’s Department of Justice concluded they have no evidence that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein kept a client list or was murdered in jail. This contradicted a major MAGA conspiracy theory, and MAGA influencers are screaming cover-up. Tucker Carlson just took this to another level by attacking Trump over it. Tucker faulted Trump’s government for failing to take MAGA’s questions about the situation seriously and even criticized Trump himself, which in the MAGA universe is a rarity. So what is it about the Epstein matter that pushed MAGA to the point of directly taking on Trump and his top officials rather than merely falling into line as they so often do? Nobody decodes right-wing pathologies better than historian Nicole Hemmer, author of several major books about the right and its media sources. So we’re talking to Nicole about all this today. Great to have you on, Nicole.

Nicole Hemmer: Great to be back, Greg.

Sargent: So what makes this story so rich is that senior Trump administration officials are now reaping what they sowed on Epstein in a big way. Back when they were mere MAGA influencers, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, now the director and deputy director of the FBI, were incredibly vocal in questioning the official version of Epstein’s suicide. Remember, the story then in some quarters was that the deep state was covering up the truth about Epstein because elite Democrats just might be in the Epstein files and were part of a pedophilia ring. Now Patel and Bongino are being accused of the cover-up. Nicole, can you give us your overview on all this?

Hemmer: Sure. That’s a pretty good start because Bongino and Patel are plucked from the world of conservative media and had been, as you were saying, these primary attackers against the deep state. And so when they were put in these key positions at the FBI, there really was a sense in MAGAland that they were going to blow the lid off this whole thing. And people were really excited about it. Maybe a month into the administration, conservative influencers go to the White House [and] Attorney General Pam Bondi gives them these big files that [say] on the front, “Part One of the Secret Epstein Files.” And she continued to promise over the following months that she was going to be delivering more soon, especially because those original files turned out to have nothing in them. They were just all the stuff that was publicly available on the internet.

So there had been this real energy around the Epstein files, and this was going to be one of the places where the Trump administration really pushed back against the deep states. And then a couple of weeks ago—three weeks ago, four weeks ago—Kash Patel turned up on Joe Rogan’s show, and one of the things that he talked about was that he could say conclusively that Epstein had not been murdered, that he had committed suicide in prison. Rogan was very skeptical of this claim, but it was the entering moment of what has then been rolled out in recent weeks about Epstein and the administration’s complete dismissal of the conspiracy.