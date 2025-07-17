Transcript: Trump Fumes at Epstein Mess as Polls Reveal Big GOP Revolt

So we have a situation where some of the highest levels of Trump’s government, including the very tippy top of federal law enforcement, are on fire in the past few days because of this. And people don’t even know if the number two at the FBI is going to show up to work anymore. And beyond that, Trump, Vance, and other administration officials have for days been calling heavy hitters in the MAGAsphere on the outside, including top online influential conservative influencers who have been going very hard at the administration over the Epstein affair, essentially begging them—or in some cases implicitly threatening them with a potential loss of access—to lay off and start talking about this stuff. I don’t think we have enough time on this episode to get into every facet of the stuff we’ve been finding out or recording, but I will just.… To put a finer point on it, the way in which the administration has been doing a full court press on this stuff to try to constrain the damage that Trump has done to himself—and that the other parts of the federal government have done to themselves over the past week or so—reminds me of a level of outreach and damage assessment and control that you typically see from White Houses when they’re trying to pass a major piece of lit, not when they’re trying to convince influencers to leave them alone about the pedophile.

Sargent: Right. This is what I just fundamentally don’t understand about this. When Trump and JD Vance and top people in the administration go out to MAGA influencers and beg and plead with them to not talk about this, how does that not pique MAGA’s suspicion even more? In other words, if I’m MAGA and I’m on the receiving end of this full court press that you’re talking about, I’m going to ask myself, Why don’t they want me to talk about this? I thought this was supposed to reveal all sorts of perfidy by Democratic elites. Why are they trying to shut me up? Is that happening in MAGA? Are they saying that to themselves about this?

Suebsaeng: To a certain degree, yes. And also to a certain degree, they’re trying to politely say publicly, like Charlie Kirk, who is obviously close to multiple senior members of the Trump administration and has a relationship with President Trump and Vice President Vance themselves.… He got the bat signal to please lay off because his constant framing of this issue, including during a fairly high-profile TP USA conference over the weekend. Trump saw that and caught wind of it and it did piss off the president of the U.S. that Charlie Kirk and his people were going so hard at this issue. So Charlie Kirk gets the word. So on Monday he goes on his show and tells his followers, For now, I’m going to lay off this issue. For now. And then he gets enough backlash from grassroots people or whatever the hell you want to call them that I think it doesn’t take much longer than 24 hours for him to come out and say, Actually, no, I can’t let this go. So there is an incentive structure beyond the demands of the dear leader that are going to keep this alive among the MAGA grassroots. [And] not only the MAGA grassroots though because the Republicans on Capitol Hill, literal GOP elected officials who have publicly said they are not letting this go—to the point that House Speaker Mike Johnson has had to also essentially say it is not time to let this thing go. This is what happens when an entire Bolivarian movement nurtures these kinds of rabid far-right conspiracy theories for years and years and years to point that within MAGA and within the conservative movement, it becomes essentially wholly writ. It becomes a piece of basically religious doctrine that these conspiracy theories are true. And then Trump and Kash Patel and others want to turn around and tell them, There’s not nothing to see here. You can trust us. Just let go of it. I’m sorry. It doesn’t work this way. Trump should try to tell his evangelical advisers and his prominent supporters in the American evangelical movement next that by the way, adultery isn’t a sin. That doesn’t exist in the Bible. You got that wrong.

Sargent: I think maybe what we’re looking at here, Swin, is a war in MAGA between two impulses. One is the one you’re talking about there, which is the unchecked conspiracism, the really crazed desire to believe that there are these really dastardly things that Democratic elites have done, such as pedophilia. So that’s one force. But the other force is everything needs to always help Trump at all costs. And so when Trump and Vance go to the influencers and say to them, Look, guys, this is not helpful, they’re really saying prioritize the second one of those over the first one. Both of them are extremely unhealthy to the point of deep derangement. And they’re at odds with each other, which makes the whole thing even more combustible. Does that make sense?