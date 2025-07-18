Trump Press Sec Snaps at Media as Queries about His Mental State Grow

President Trump is in trouble. The Jeffrey Epstein files are killing him with the base. New polls show him cratering on many issues. And questions are mounting about his mental fitness due to a bizarre story he invented about his uncle and the Unabomber. At her latest briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt grew angry at reporters for questioning Trump’s unhinged responses to the Epstein mess. She also belittled a journalist who probed Trump’s mental state by asking about the Unabomber weirdness. We talked to Mark Jacob, author of the Stop the Presses Substack, who frequently dissects Leavitt’s gaslighting. He explains how the sycophancy of Leavitt and other Trump propagandists worsens at the most difficult moments, what the media gets wrong about Trump’s unfitness, and why Trump-MAGA pathologies are increasingly threatening our futures. Listen to this episode here.