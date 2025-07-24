Transcript: “Furious” Trump Spiraling Over Epstein Mess, Allies Admit

This is where the whole house of cards could fall down if everybody stays vigilant about it. I think that we are in that place right now, [and] that’s why any Democrat that’s calling this a distraction is deeply out of touch with where the American public is. And I think that is an indication and also just a reinforcing indication of the establishment Democrats. The folks in leadership in the Democratic Party have been very out of touch of where people are. They’ve been out of touch of how to communicate with them, what they care about, where to communicate with them for a while now. And that’s where we’re seeing really different camps in the really broad left: folks who are just ready to fight, actually have fight in them, know how to communicate authentically, and have a vision for the future and the ones who are still clinging to this old way that hasn’t existed for a long time, this decorum, this “we need to talk about kitchen-table issues.”

Actually, no. Right now, this is what we should be talking about. And that doesn’t mean that fast forward a year from now, when we’re just months out from the midterms, we shouldn’t be talking about the other really important issues like affordability, etc. We should be doing that too. But I absolutely disagree with Nancy Pelosi and think that every Democrat should be leaning in and continuing to amplify all of the new incoming information that comes out of this story. We rarely, rarely have the ability to be on offense and to have Trump and the right on defense—and that is the moment we’re in right now. We need to hold that leverage for as long as we can.

Sargent: Yeah. In fact, I would go as far as to say that Democrats should take the word “distraction” and ban it from their vocabularies forever—because I think it actually embodies two deeper, broader, very bad tendencies in the Democratic Party. One is this belief, as you said, that everything always has to be reducible to kitchen-table issues. And that sends the message that I just don’t think these other things are important. I don’t have convictions around these other things. And so when big things like this happen, they’re hamstrung and caught off guard. The other message that calling stuff like this a “distraction” sends is that Democrats think that they can’t win arguments with Trump about anything, right? They can only fight on the issues where they’re strong like health care. And we’re seeing the fallout from that now. Immigration right now is in many ways the biggest moral crisis of the moment. Trump’s crackdown on immigration is a massive moral crisis for this country. And Democrats tried their little thing about, You know, we can’t talk about that. It’s a distraction from the kitchen table. Well, voters care very much about that, right? Voters care about people getting kidnapped off the streets. And Democrats have to be able to speak to people’s feelings and values on that stuff.